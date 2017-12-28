Selena Gomez’s problems with her mom Mandy Teefey reportedly started long before her reunion with Justin Bieber.

The singer and her mother were believed to be on bad terms after Selena reunited with her ex, but according to E! News, the family’s problems run much deeper than their distrust of Justin.

A source told the website, "Selena has always said that the one person that means the most to her is her mom, Mandy. But still, they've had a really complicated relationship and have gone through a lot of ups and downs.”

The source revealed that the pair once went an "entire year" without speaking, after Selena fired Mandy as her manager in 2014. "It caused a huge rift in their relationship. Mandy wouldn't even let Selena talk to her sister for a long time," the source continued.

"Mandy and Selena's stepdad [Brian Teefey] really did everything they could for Selena so when she fired her it took a toll on Mandy emotionally and professionally.”

Selena and Mandy eventually reunited to produce Netflix series ‘13 Reasons Why,’ but it wasn’t all smooth sailing.

According to the source, it was hard for Mandy to even get the show off the ground once she was no longer managing her daughter’s career. "Mandy lost her clout as a manager after Selena left,” the source added. “It caused a major rift in their relationship but they eventually reconnected.”

But despite Selena’s family not approving of her relationship with Justin, a second source tells E! that it’s Justin Selena is leaning on as her family deals with their issues.

"Selena is dealing with some family issues at the moment and Justin is there for her,” the source said. ”He doesn't want to cause any problems between Selena and her mom... Justin and Selena are still together."