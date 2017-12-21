This has been a particularly rough year for Selena Gomez. Not only has she had a Lupus diagnosis and a kidney transplant to contend with, but now she's on bad terms with her mother because of a disagreement over her reunion with Justin Bieber. Now her mother has been hospitalised for her own emotional welfare.

Selena Gomez at the British Fashion Awards

It was reported earlier this week that the 25-year-old and her mother Mandy had unfollowed each other on Instagram, days after the latter was rushed to hospital for a voluntary welfare check-up following a 'heated' dispute with her daughter according to TMZ.

The publication explained that Mandy had 'flipped' upon realising that Selena and Justin were serious again, when she dropped that they were in couples therapy, and Selena's family apparently will 'never forgive him or accept him' for their difficult break-up back in 2014.

Mandy was released from hospital the same day she checked in, but a source told People that the medical trip wasn't all down to the Justin situation. 'It's been a stressful time for Mandy and she made the decision herself to go to the hospital and make sure everything was okay', they said. 'It's true her family doesn't approve of Justin, but this wasn't just over a fight about him.'

Indeed, just four days ago Mandy paid tribute to the daughter she lost in a miscarriage, Scarlett, on the anniversary of the tragedy. So there are plenty of emotional triggers going on in her life right now. Meanwhile, Justin is determined to change Mandy and her family's opinion of him.

'He is adamant that he has changed and is a better boyfriend now', the source said. 'He will keep trying to prove himself to her family. He is sad that her mom is not doing well. Selena is very close with her mom, so it's stressful for her. He wants Selena to be happy.'