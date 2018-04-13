Selena Gomez is apparently hesitating and “unsure” about the timing of the release of her next studio album.

The 25 year old megastar hasn’t released an album since Revival back in October 2015, having retired in large part from the public eye in order to prevail in her battle against lupus, as well as undergoing a life-saving kidney transplant operation last summer.

“I don't know when the right moment is. And I really mean that, not in a way that I'm trying to be mysterious or cool,” she told Pop Sugar this week. “It's hard to have a voice and make sure that your content means something.”

Speaking 10 months ago last June, Gomez revealed that she had encountered difficulties in the studio regarding the sound of the new record.

“I’ve been in the studio for a year. So I can technically say I have an album, but I don't know where I want to go with it because of how different everything sounds. Every song I'm setting up to be a single is just completely separate from each other and I love that. So, I don't know where it's gonna go, but I can say I have an album because it's a lot of music.”

In other Selena Gomez news, a source close to her has given some insight into the latest between her and Justin Bieber. The on/off couple of several years recently got back together again, only to call a break last month because things were going a bit too fast.

“He loves her so much, but they both know a serious relationship right now is just too much to take on,” an insider told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday evening (April 12th). “It’s been a weird few weeks for Selena. She’s tired of taking on other people’s dramas and just wants to continue focusing on herself and going to church is a big part of that.”

“Honestly, it’s their friends who don’t really know how to handle the whole situation,” the source added. “Everyone’s always guessing, ‘Are they or aren’t they?' They’ve had a very volatile relationship in the past, so everyone is bracing themselves for it to turn south again, but so far it’s been fine.”

