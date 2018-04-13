Also, a source gave some insight into how things are going between her and Justin Bieber.
Selena Gomez is apparently hesitating and “unsure” about the timing of the release of her next studio album.
The 25 year old megastar hasn’t released an album since Revival back in October 2015, having retired in large part from the public eye in order to prevail in her battle against lupus, as well as undergoing a life-saving kidney transplant operation last summer.
“I don't know when the right moment is. And I really mean that, not in a way that I'm trying to be mysterious or cool,” she told Pop Sugar this week. “It's hard to have a voice and make sure that your content means something.”
Speaking 10 months ago last June, Gomez revealed that she had encountered difficulties in the studio regarding the sound of the new record.
Selena and Justin are taking another break
“I’ve been in the studio for a year. So I can technically say I have an album, but I don't know where I want to go with it because of how different everything sounds. Every song I'm setting up to be a single is just completely separate from each other and I love that. So, I don't know where it's gonna go, but I can say I have an album because it's a lot of music.”
More: Francia Raisa reveals Selena Gomez “could have died” during kidney transplant operation
In other Selena Gomez news, a source close to her has given some insight into the latest between her and Justin Bieber. The on/off couple of several years recently got back together again, only to call a break last month because things were going a bit too fast.
“He loves her so much, but they both know a serious relationship right now is just too much to take on,” an insider told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday evening (April 12th). “It’s been a weird few weeks for Selena. She’s tired of taking on other people’s dramas and just wants to continue focusing on herself and going to church is a big part of that.”
“Honestly, it’s their friends who don’t really know how to handle the whole situation,” the source added. “Everyone’s always guessing, ‘Are they or aren’t they?' They’ve had a very volatile relationship in the past, so everyone is bracing themselves for it to turn south again, but so far it’s been fine.”
More: Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are “on a break”
While it's amusing and sometimes very funny, there's an air of desperation about this sequel...
Mac and Kelly's lives have moved forward a lot since the problems they had with...
Smart and snappy, this comedy is one of the scariest films of the year, using...
When Dr. Michael Burry discovered that the housing market in the US relied upon a...
Count Dracula seems to have really changed his ways, embracing humans and allowing them to...
Following on from the adventures in the Hotel Transylvania, in which Count Dracula (Adam Sandler)...
For a comedy that so desperately wants to be rude and sexy, this movie is...
The cast and crew of upcoming car action movie 'Getaway' demonstrate a few vehicular stunts...
Brent Magna is a former racing driver who discovers that his wife has been kidnapped...
Arthouse filmmaker Harmony Korine (Mister Lonely) comes dangerously close to making a mainstream movie with...
Four beautiful college girls; Brit, Faith, Candy and Cotty; live together in a college dorm...
When a bunch of tourists including American guy Gringo hit a party town in Chile,...
Eye-catching animation and non-stop jokes make this animated monster movie a lot more fun than...