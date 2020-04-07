Selena Gomez insists having a boyfriend is ''nowhere near the top'' of her priority list amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The 'Lose You to Love Me' singer stressed that her new song 'Boyfriend', was written long before the coronavirus pandemic rocked the world and her focus now is on ''safety, unity, and recovery'' for everyone.
She said on Instagram: ''Many of you know how excited I've been to release a song called 'Boyfriend.' It's a lighthearted song about falling down and getting back up time and time again in love, but also knowing that you don't need anyone other than yourself to be happy.
''We wrote it long before our current crisis, but in the context of today, I want to be clear that a boyfriend is nowhere near the top of my list of priorities. Just like the rest of the world, I'm praying for safety, unity and recovery during this pandemic.''
'Boyfriend' will appear on the new deluxe version of Selena's album, 'Rare' - which will also feature two other new songs, 'She' and 'Souvenir', and Selena is planning to mark the release of the record on 9 April with a donation to the PLUS1 COVID-19 Relief Fund, as well as giving $1 from every order of the LP through her own store to the organisation.
She wrote: ''Because of that, I'm personally donating to the Plus 1 COVID-19 relief fund as well as donating $1 of every order in my official store to the fund starting now. Rare (Deluxe), featuring 'Boyfriend' is out April 9th.''
The PLUS1 COVID-19 Fund helps musicians and music industry workers affected by the pandemic, as well as those whose physical and mental health, safety and wellbeing are most at risk as a result.
Last week, the 27-year-old star announced a portion of proceeds from her new 'Dance Again' merchandise would be donated to the COVID-19 Relief Fund.
