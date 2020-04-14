Selena Gomez has called her upcoming beauty line ''very clean and easy'' to help makeup lovers feel confident.
Selena Gomez says her upcoming make-up line is ''very clean and easy''.
The 27-year-old singer has created a simple collection of foundation and concealers for her Rare Beauty line to help beauty lovers feel confident without adding too much pressure to wear makeup.
Speaking to Interview magazine's April 2020 issue, she said: ''I wanted to start a conversation about how can you make yourself feel great. It's not necessarily about needing these things to make yourself feel beautiful.
''People of my generation have all this pressure to look a certain way, and I wanted to make a line that took away a bit of that pressure. I use real people in the campaigns. I have 48 shades of foundation and concealer. It's all very clean and easy. I wanted people to feel safe.''
The 'Lose You To Love Me' hitmaker previously asked her followers to get involved in the new beauty brand as she wanted to build up a ''community full of authentic connection and authentic stories'' to promote her new products.
Speaking in a video, she shared: ''I'm so excited to have a chance to talk to you guys about something that we're building. We want to build a community full of authentic connection and authentic stories. So, it is going to be the #WeAreRare community call.''
Selena asked fans to send in their stories that helped them feel confident in their own skin to help highlight the importance of her makeup brand.
She continued: ''Basically, all we want is to hear stories that make you feel rare. Whether that's something you've overcome, or it's an internal struggle or something that you love about yourself that you're confident in who you are - we want to hear all kinds of stories. From that process, we get to do a shoot in March and basically highlight the stories. Every story is going to be important and beautiful, and I can't wait to read all of them. It's going to be emotional, but I'm very excited.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
While it's amusing and sometimes very funny, there's an air of desperation about this sequel...
Mac and Kelly's lives have moved forward a lot since the problems they had with...
Smart and snappy, this comedy is one of the scariest films of the year, using...
When Dr. Michael Burry discovered that the housing market in the US relied upon a...
Count Dracula seems to have really changed his ways, embracing humans and allowing them to...
Following on from the adventures in the Hotel Transylvania, in which Count Dracula (Adam Sandler)...
For a comedy that so desperately wants to be rude and sexy, this movie is...
The cast and crew of upcoming car action movie 'Getaway' demonstrate a few vehicular stunts...
Brent Magna is a former racing driver who discovers that his wife has been kidnapped...
Arthouse filmmaker Harmony Korine (Mister Lonely) comes dangerously close to making a mainstream movie with...
Four beautiful college girls; Brit, Faith, Candy and Cotty; live together in a college dorm...
When a bunch of tourists including American guy Gringo hit a party town in Chile,...
Eye-catching animation and non-stop jokes make this animated monster movie a lot more fun than...