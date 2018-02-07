Gomez, who has consistently been vocal on the issue of mental health, spoke about her struggles in a new Harper's Bazaar interview.
Selena Gomez has opened up about her battles with anxiety and depression, admitting that she doesn’t believe she’ll ever “overcome” them and that she’ll likely have to keep them at bay “for the rest of my life”.
The 25 year old actress and singer has had a pretty eventful last 12 months since returning to the public eye. She re-emerged at the start of 2017 following a social media blackout, disappeared again for what turned out to be a life-saving kidney transplant, split up with her boyfriend The Weeknd, only to get back together again with her ex, Justin Bieber.
The former Disney star sat down with Harper’s Bazaar to shoot the cover for the magazine’s March issue recently, and told the interviewer about her current priorities.
Selena Gomez has opened up about her mental health battles once again
“I’ve had a lot of issues with depression and anxiety, and I’ve been very vocal about it, but it’s not something I feel I’ll ever overcome,” Gomez revealed.
“There won’t be a day when I’m like, ‘Here I am in a pretty dress — I won!’ I think it’s a battle I’m gonna have to face for the rest of my life, and I’m okay with that because I know that I’m choosing myself over anything else. I’m starting my year off with that thought. I want to make sure I’m healthy. If that’s good, everything else will fall into place.”
More: Selena Gomez has had ‘strained relationship’ with her mum for three years
Gomez has been one of the most high-profile advocates for mental health, and talking about it, and since 2014 has sought treatment on least four occasions for related “emotional issues” originating from her lupus diagnosis.
On the basis that she’s prioritising herself in 2018, she’s prepared to keep fans waiting for her third album, although she has been working on it slowly but steadily for a long time and released three well-received singles last year.
“I don’t really set goals ’cause I don’t want to be disappointed if I don’t reach them, but I do want to work on my music too,” Gomez continued. “My next album has been forever in the making. When people ask me why, I’m honest about it: it’s because I haven’t been ready. I mean, point-blank, I don’t feel confident enough in where my music is yet. If that takes ten years, then it takes ten years. I don’t care. Right now I just want to be super intentional with all of the things I’m doing.”
More: Selena Gomez pays tearful tribute to best friend Francia Raisa for life-saving kidney transplant
While it's amusing and sometimes very funny, there's an air of desperation about this sequel...
Mac and Kelly's lives have moved forward a lot since the problems they had with...
Smart and snappy, this comedy is one of the scariest films of the year, using...
When Dr. Michael Burry discovered that the housing market in the US relied upon a...
Count Dracula seems to have really changed his ways, embracing humans and allowing them to...
Following on from the adventures in the Hotel Transylvania, in which Count Dracula (Adam Sandler)...
For a comedy that so desperately wants to be rude and sexy, this movie is...
The cast and crew of upcoming car action movie 'Getaway' demonstrate a few vehicular stunts...
Brent Magna is a former racing driver who discovers that his wife has been kidnapped...
Arthouse filmmaker Harmony Korine (Mister Lonely) comes dangerously close to making a mainstream movie with...
Four beautiful college girls; Brit, Faith, Candy and Cotty; live together in a college dorm...
When a bunch of tourists including American guy Gringo hit a party town in Chile,...
Eye-catching animation and non-stop jokes make this animated monster movie a lot more fun than...