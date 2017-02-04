Selena is said to be working in the studio with Norwegian DJ Kygo.
Selena Gomez fans got a special treat on Instagram Friday, when the singer appeared to tease new music.
The 24-year-old shared a series of videos to her Instagram Story where she could be heard singing in the background on what appeared to be a brand new track.
In the snippet Selena could be heard sining: “I had a dream/ We were back to 17/ Summer nights and libertines/ Never growing up.”
The tease came just days after fans learned Selena had registered a song called ‘It Ain't Me’ with the ASCAP. Selena was credited on the track alongside Norwegian DJ Kygo, as well as Brian Lee, Ali Tamposi and Andrew Watt, the trio behind DJ Snake and Justin Bieber's hit ‘Let Me Love You.’
While Selena has not yet confirmed she’s been working with Kygo, she did share a black and white photo of herself smiling on Instagram and tagged the DJ. Selena’s last album was 2015’s Revival and following its release the singer embarked on a lengthly world tour.
More: Bella Hadid Feels 'Hurt And Betrayed' By Selena Gomez And The Weeknd's Romance
However she later pulled the plug on the tour in August, after experiencing anxiety, panic attacks and depression, brought on by lupus. Following the tour’s cancellation Selena laid low for a few months before returning to social media in November.
But it’s been Selena’s romantic life that has got the most attention in recent weeks. The singer is currently dating The Weeknd and their romance appears to have rocked his ex Bella Hadid and Selena’s former boyfriend Justin Bieber.
Just two weeks ago Bieber was asked by a photographer if he listened to The Weeknd’s music and responded: “Hell no I can’t listen to a Weeknd song. That s**t is whack.”
While it's amusing and sometimes very funny, there's an air of desperation about this sequel...
Mac and Kelly's lives have moved forward a lot since the problems they had with...
Smart and snappy, this comedy is one of the scariest films of the year, using...
When Dr. Michael Burry discovered that the housing market in the US relied upon a...
Count Dracula seems to have really changed his ways, embracing humans and allowing them to...
Following on from the adventures in the Hotel Transylvania, in which Count Dracula (Adam Sandler)...
For a comedy that so desperately wants to be rude and sexy, this movie is...
The cast and crew of upcoming car action movie 'Getaway' demonstrate a few vehicular stunts...
Brent Magna is a former racing driver who discovers that his wife has been kidnapped...
Arthouse filmmaker Harmony Korine (Mister Lonely) comes dangerously close to making a mainstream movie with...
Four beautiful college girls; Brit, Faith, Candy and Cotty; live together in a college dorm...
When a bunch of tourists including American guy Gringo hit a party town in Chile,...
Eye-catching animation and non-stop jokes make this animated monster movie a lot more fun than...