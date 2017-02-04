Selena Gomez fans got a special treat on Instagram Friday, when the singer appeared to tease new music.

The 24-year-old shared a series of videos to her Instagram Story where she could be heard singing in the background on what appeared to be a brand new track.

A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Feb 3, 2017 at 1:45pm PST

In the snippet Selena could be heard sining: “I had a dream/ We were back to 17/ Summer nights and libertines/ Never growing up.”

The tease came just days after fans learned Selena had registered a song called ‘It Ain't Me’ with the ASCAP. Selena was credited on the track alongside Norwegian DJ Kygo, as well as Brian Lee, Ali Tamposi and Andrew Watt, the trio behind DJ Snake and Justin Bieber's hit ‘Let Me Love You.’

While Selena has not yet confirmed she’s been working with Kygo, she did share a black and white photo of herself smiling on Instagram and tagged the DJ. Selena’s last album was 2015’s Revival and following its release the singer embarked on a lengthly world tour.

More: Bella Hadid Feels 'Hurt And Betrayed' By Selena Gomez And The Weeknd's Romance

However she later pulled the plug on the tour in August, after experiencing anxiety, panic attacks and depression, brought on by lupus. Following the tour’s cancellation Selena laid low for a few months before returning to social media in November.

But it’s been Selena’s romantic life that has got the most attention in recent weeks. The singer is currently dating The Weeknd and their romance appears to have rocked his ex Bella Hadid and Selena’s former boyfriend Justin Bieber.

Just two weeks ago Bieber was asked by a photographer if he listened to The Weeknd’s music and responded: “Hell no I can’t listen to a Weeknd song. That s**t is whack.”