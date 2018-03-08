Just a few months after they sensationally got back together, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are now said to be ‘on a break’ and spending time apart from each other – but they haven’t broken up.

Justin and Selena is one of the longest running on/off romances in pop culture, and the pair surprised everyone by getting back together back in November last year, soon after Gomez had split up with her then-boyfriend The Weeknd. Over the next few months, they splashed out on a number of lavish holidays and getaways together, travelling to Laguna Beach, Mexico, Seattle and Jamaica.

However, the young couple are now apparently on a break but are still on speaking terms, according to new reports from E! News, having been experiencing “issues” with their relationship being back in the public eye.

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are reportedly taking a break

“They were having a lot of little disagreements recently and one fight in particular blew up and caused them to decide to 'break up,' however, they've been in contact the entire time and their feelings for each other have not changed,” a source told E! on Wednesday (March 7th).

“They will absolutely get back together and they are not over, but they both need some time away from each other.”

Gomez had recently taken to Instagram to wish Justin a happy 24th birthday this time last week on March 1st – but the new reports suggest that the pair haven’t seen each other since the day before that.

“They both have expressed that they have been feeling overwhelmed with a lot of pressure that has come with their public relationship, and haven't been seeing eye to eye on things,” the source finished.

