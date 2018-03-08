Selena and Justin only reunited in November last year, and are still together even though they're spending a bit of time away from each other.
Just a few months after they sensationally got back together, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are now said to be ‘on a break’ and spending time apart from each other – but they haven’t broken up.
Justin and Selena is one of the longest running on/off romances in pop culture, and the pair surprised everyone by getting back together back in November last year, soon after Gomez had split up with her then-boyfriend The Weeknd. Over the next few months, they splashed out on a number of lavish holidays and getaways together, travelling to Laguna Beach, Mexico, Seattle and Jamaica.
However, the young couple are now apparently on a break but are still on speaking terms, according to new reports from E! News, having been experiencing “issues” with their relationship being back in the public eye.
Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are reportedly taking a break
“They were having a lot of little disagreements recently and one fight in particular blew up and caused them to decide to 'break up,' however, they've been in contact the entire time and their feelings for each other have not changed,” a source told E! on Wednesday (March 7th).
More: Selena Gomez’s mum not happy about her daughter reuniting with Justin Bieber
“They will absolutely get back together and they are not over, but they both need some time away from each other.”
Gomez had recently taken to Instagram to wish Justin a happy 24th birthday this time last week on March 1st – but the new reports suggest that the pair haven’t seen each other since the day before that.
“They both have expressed that they have been feeling overwhelmed with a lot of pressure that has come with their public relationship, and haven't been seeing eye to eye on things,” the source finished.
More: Selena Gomez may “never overcome” her anxiety and depression struggles
While it's amusing and sometimes very funny, there's an air of desperation about this sequel...
Mac and Kelly's lives have moved forward a lot since the problems they had with...
Smart and snappy, this comedy is one of the scariest films of the year, using...
When Dr. Michael Burry discovered that the housing market in the US relied upon a...
Count Dracula seems to have really changed his ways, embracing humans and allowing them to...
Following on from the adventures in the Hotel Transylvania, in which Count Dracula (Adam Sandler)...
For a comedy that so desperately wants to be rude and sexy, this movie is...
The cast and crew of upcoming car action movie 'Getaway' demonstrate a few vehicular stunts...
Brent Magna is a former racing driver who discovers that his wife has been kidnapped...
Arthouse filmmaker Harmony Korine (Mister Lonely) comes dangerously close to making a mainstream movie with...
Four beautiful college girls; Brit, Faith, Candy and Cotty; live together in a college dorm...
When a bunch of tourists including American guy Gringo hit a party town in Chile,...
Eye-catching animation and non-stop jokes make this animated monster movie a lot more fun than...