Nearly three weeks since the release of her critically acclaimed single 'Bad Liar' and now Selena Gomez has opened up about how it separates itself from her previous work. She's yet to reveal details of her forthcoming third album, but if this single is anything to go by it should be epic.

Selena Gomez snapped at WE Day California

It's been over a year and a half since the release of her second album 'Revival', which reached the top of the charts in the US, and now Selena Gomez has launched the newest single from her next record. 'Bad Liar', co-produced by the Grammy nominated Ian Kirkpatrick and co-written by Julia Michaels and Justin Tranter, is about falling in love with someone new - not, as some people misunderstand, a break-up song.

'I've always wanted to try and have my music be an evolution', she explained on the Elvis Duran Show earlier this week. 'Everytime I do something I always feel like I'm just starting. It's not me doing a continuation of something. 'Bad Liar' is completely separate from the things I did with 'Revival' and very different from what I did with Kygo and now, going into this the second single is even more surprising than 'Bad Liar'.'

Indeed, 'Bad Liar' is very different from her previous single with Kygo, 'It Ain't Me', which went multi-platinum upon its release last year. It samples Talking Heads' 1977 single 'Psycho Killer', and the video for the track became the first to premiere on Spotify.

More: Selena Gomez reveals what she'd say to her teenage self

'It's my favourite song I've ever done for sure', she says, admitting that the song was actually recorded over a year ago. 'I was waiting and I just wanted to make sure that everything lined up the way it needed to be. So now the momentum is picking up but it's very gradual and the content is very different from what I'm used to.'