It's the new single ahead of the singer's third album.
Selena Gomez has yet another sexy new single out this week in the form of 'Fetish' featuring Gucci Mane. It comes just two months after she first teased the track, complete with a video of just the singer's glossy mouth as she sings along to the song.
Selena Gomez at WE Day California
The 24-year-old has been teasing the new single since the release of her May single 'Bad Liar'; the video for which ended with 'Coming soon... Fetish' alongside a brief glimpse of Selena's lips like we see in this new video. 37-year-old Atlanta rapper Gucci Mane - who has been working with so many stars including Drake, Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown and Migos just this year - also confirmed their collaboration on 99 Jamz in March.
'Fetish' follows both 'Bad Liar' and February single 'It Ain't Me' featuring Kygo. Produced by Jonas Jeberg and The Futuristics, the track was co-written by Selena, Gucci, Chloe Angelides, Brett McLaughlin and Gino Barletta. It's a slow, ambient number; the perfect soundtrack to summer romance and certainly a quirkier and more scandalous tune than we're used to hearing from Selena Gomez.
It's being described as alt-pop, which marks an experimental change in the singer's career. She also confessed, ahead of the single's release, that it was going to be a lot more 'surprising' than 'Bad Liar'.
We're still waiting for a new album, however. She's currently working on her third release which she has already revealed would be an evolution for her, but we don't yet have a release date for this follow-up to 2015 number one 'Revival'.
Meanwhile, Selena is leading the Teen Choice Award nominations with eight nods to her name, including Electronic/ Dance Song ('It Ain't Me'), Summer Song ('Bad Liar'), Summer Female Artist, Choice Instagrammer and Snapchatter, Style Icon, Female Hottie and Changemaker.
'Fetish' is out today (July 13th 2017) on Interscope Records.
