Selena Gomez felt pressured into ''opening up'' about her private life because ''people were taking away [her] narrative''.

The 27-year-old singer has been vocal about her battle with her mental health, as well as hardships she has faced in her love life, but has now said she felt forced into speaking about her private life because of people online who were making her ''sound really bad'' by telling her story for her.

Speaking to Interview magazine's April 2020 issue - where she was interviewed by Amy Schumer - she said: ''My intention was never to become a tabloid ... it got out of control. And then I was like, 'Wait, none of this is true.' The way [people have] ... tried to explain things has made it sound really bad, when in reality there's nothing wrong with the fact that I needed to go away or that I fell in love.

''I had to start opening up because people were taking away my narrative and it was killing me. I'm so young and I'm going to keep changing, and no one has the right to tell me how my life's going.''

And whilst she may have felt pressure to speak out, the 'Lose You to Love Me' hitmaker is ultimately happy she has the platform to do so, because she ''believes in seeking help''.

When asked what keeps her afloat amid her public scrutiny, she added: ''What has kept me afloat is that I know eventually it'll be someone else - and I don't mean that in a negative way. Sometimes it's been bad for my career, but other times it's like, 'Now I can talk about things like my depression and anxiety, things that I've struggled with and which I'm totally open about, because I believe in seeking help.' But other than that, what keeps me grounded is that I do my best to avoid it. It's not like I don't live my life.''