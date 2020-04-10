Selena Gomez has bought Tom Petty's former home in Encino, California, for $4.9 million.

The 27-year-old singer has decided to splash out an eye-watering sum of money on the mansion Tom and his ex-wife Jane Benyo designed back in 1989.

The 11,000 sq. ft. property boasts six bedrooms and 10 baths, according to E! News, which reports that it also features plenty of spare rooms suitable for leisure activities.

What's more, the luxurious abode is home to an in-home recording booth, meaning Selena will be able to make new music from the comfort of her own house.

The new property of the brunette beauty - who previously lived in Studio City, California - also features a wine cellar, a gym, a massage room and a work space, as well as an extra kitchen.

Meanwhile, Selena recently insisted having a boyfriend is ''nowhere near the top'' of her list of priorities.

The 'Lose You to Love Me' singer stressed that her new song, 'Boyfriend', was written long before the coronavirus pandemic sparked chaos around the world - and her focus now is on ''safety, unity, and recovery'' for everyone.

The chart-topping star - who previously dated Justin Bieber - said on Instagram: ''Many of you know how excited I've been to release a song called 'Boyfriend.' It's a lighthearted song about falling down and getting back up time and time again in love, but also knowing that you don't need anyone other than yourself to be happy.

''We wrote it long before our current crisis, but in the context of today, I want to be clear that a boyfriend is nowhere near the top of my list of priorities. Just like the rest of the world, I'm praying for safety, unity and recovery during this pandemic.''