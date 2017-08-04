Selena Gomez seems super happy in her new relationship with The Weeknd, but the singer has confessed that her love life hasn't always been this blissful. In fact, she has indicated that dating Justin Bieber was a bit of a rollercoaster when it came to her emotional wellbeing.

Selena Gomez at LAX

In a recent interview, the 'It Ain't Me' singer confessed that she was in a really good place with her new boyfriend Abel Tesfaye, also known as The Weeknd. But she also admitted that it took her a while to get into the right frame of mind when it came to love.

'It's great. I don't depend on one area of my life to make me happy', she told In Style. 'It's really important for me to love and nourish my friends and family and to make sure that I never get influenced by a guy. I've wanted to be in a strong headspace for years, and I really wasn't.'

She didn't mention him by name, but she did speak of her love life when she was younger - which we can only assume alluded to her tumultuous on-off relationship with Justin Bieber. 'Before, I was so young and easily influenced, and I'd feel insecure', she continued. 'You want someone to add to your life, not to complete you, if that makes sense. I'm lucky because he's more of a best friend than anything else.'

Before Justin, she did have a brief relationship with 'Twilight' star Taylor Lautner, and dated Nick Jonas for two years. Meanwhile The Weeknd was previously linked to model Bella Hadid, splitting with her in 2016 over their conflicting schedules.

More: Selena Gomez unveils 'Fetish'

We're glad that Selena has found a relationship that is allowing her to focus on her career at the same time. She's released three singles this year including 'Bad Liar' and 'Fetish' featuring Gucci Mane, and she's planning to released her third album in a matter of months - though we are yet to find out the title.