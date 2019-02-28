Selena Gomez is reportedly back in the studio.

The 'Wolves' hitmaker could be set to make her return to her music career following her stint in rehab last year for anxiety and depression, after she was spotted leaving a recording studio earlier this week.

According to Billboard, Selena was snapped leaving the studio in Los Angeles on her own on Tuesday (26.02.19), suggesting she was working on her own music, rather than featuring in someone else's track.

The 26-year-old star made her music comeback last month when she featured on Julia Michaels' song 'Anxiety', but hasn't released her own music since 2018's 'Back To You', which was recorded for the '13 Reasons Why' soundtrack.

Prior to that, her last release was the series of non-album singles she put out in 2017, including 'Wolves', 'Bad Liar', and 'Fetish'.

Meanwhile, Selena did recently tease a collaboration with Benny Blanco, Tainy, and J Balvin called 'I Can't Get Enough', though no release date for the track has been confirmed.

The 'Good for You' singer has also reportedly signed a deal with Live Nation which will see her go on a world tour in support of her next album, which is being produced by her 'Fetish' producer Leland.

Selena's tour will reportedly include her first shows on UK soil in six years, after she last performed in the UK in 2013.

The singer was forced to pull out of the final leg of her 'Revival Tour' three years later, due to suffering from depression caused by her battle with autoimmune disease Lupus.