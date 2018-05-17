Those who reside in a world that cares about the couplings of celebrities were devastated when Hollywood heavyweights Justin Theroux and Jennifer Anniston announced their separation after two years of marriage. Now, in a strange twist, it has been rumoured the Leftovers actor has "fallen" for singer, Selena Gomez.

Is Selena Gomez dating Jennifer Aniston's ex?

It has been reported Selena - who is 21 years Justin’s junior - and Justin have known each other for a number of years due to the fact the pair share the same manager.

Sources linked to the pair have suggested the two have ‘totally fallen for each other’ and that Jennifer Aniston ‘isn’t happy’.

Justin and Jennifer split earlier this year after seven years together. Rumours have since plagued the separated couple that they had hoped to start a family but were unable to.

Selena - who has a number of famous ex-boyfriends - is said to be single again after her on again/off again relationship with Justin Bieber broke down.

Life and Style has reported a source confirming Justin and Selena’s relationship and said: "Initially, they leaned on each other for emotional support after going through messy breakups.

"They FaceTime and text late at night and have intimate conversation about where they’re going in life and their career goals."

The source added: "Jen is not happy about it. She’d be horrified if she knew the extent of the relationship because she’d think of it as a complete betrayal on both their parts."

Selena has previously spoke out positively about Jennifer Aniston and told a magazine in 2009: "I always say that I worship Rachel McAdams as a movie actress but for comedy...the whole reason I started my show and mannerisms, they were after Jennifer Aniston.

"It was so funny, they were playing clip reels of the work she’s done and I quoted the whole thing. Every single thing she’d say, I would say it. People were sitting there laughing at me and they’re like, 'Wow, you’re obsessed'."