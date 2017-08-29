Selena Gomez drew attention away from her new music project this week and on to her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber when her social media account was hacked by trolls and she was forced to deactivate when nude photos were posted without her knowledge. The issue has since been resolved.

The 25-year-old singing sensation was left shocked when trolls took over her Instagram account yesterday (August 28th 2017) and proceeded to post three full-frontal paparazzi shots of a naked Justin Bieber, which were originally taken back in 2015 when he was chilling by the pool while on vacation in Bora Bora.

The caption for the post read: 'Look at this n***a lil shrimpy'. And to make it clear that Selena was in no way responsible for the post, the three apparent hackers added their Instagram handles to the message with the claim, 'we run da scene'.

Once Selena became aware of what was going on with her account, she deactivated immediately - though she has since removed the post and resecured her account enough to put it live once again. Neither Selena or Justin have commented publicly on the incident as of yet, and it's not very likely they will either.

The pair of them were in a turbulent on/off relationship for a couple of years when they were younger, with their relationship hitting the headlines over and over again. While they have very much moved on from each other, their last known public interraction was when Selena slammed Justin on Instagram for getting mad at his fans over their reaction to his then-new relationship with Sofia Ritchie.

'If you can't handle the hate then stop posting pictures of your girlfriend lol', she said at the time. 'Don't be mad at your fans. They love you.' Unfortunately, Justin didn't take too kindly to her message and accused her of using him 'for attention'.

'Funny how the ones that cheated multiple times, are pointing the finger at the ones that were forgiving and supportive, no wonder fans are mad', she fired back, to which Justin responded by accusing her of cheating with Zayn Malik.

Still, despite the fact that there is obviously still animosity between them both, there is no doubt that Selena will be nonetheless mortified by what has transpired on her Instagram account this week.