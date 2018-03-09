A post-operation complication meant that emergency surgery was required to save Gomez's life.
Francia Raisa, who donated one of her kidneys to save Selena Gomez’s life, has revealed that her best friend “could have died” when a complication occurred after the transplant operation.
The 25 year former Disney star underwent the operation in the summer of 2017 after battling with the autoimmune condition lupus, a disease that attacks the body’s health tissues and organs and which left her in need of a new kidney.
Discussing her post-operation recovery in W magazine this week, 29 year old actress Raisa said: “I didn’t want to eat, I didn’t want to drink anything.”
“Selena did have a complication, too. A few hours after our surgery, I woke up and had a text from her that said, ‘I’m really scared’,” she continued, revealing that Gomez was in serious danger after the operation. “My kidney was very active, and when she turned, she broke an artery. They had to take her into emergency surgery and get a vein from her leg and build a new artery to keep my kidney in place. She could have died.”
More: Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber “on a break”
“It's harder as the donor, because we are losing something our body didn't need to lose, so trying to recover from that and she's gaining something her body needed. So she's up and at it immediately and I had a hard time.”
Raisa, a star of ABC’s new sitcom ‘Grown-ish’, also said that Gomez had feelings of guilt after accepting such an incredible gesture from her that saved her life.
“She felt bad about even having me do that because we are just friends, I am not her family or anything. Well, I am now. She has my blood. She felt bad,” she revealed.
“We just wanted our families around and it was cool because now I have a big family. I lost my grandparents when I was younger… her grandparents are my grandparents now and so I have this extension of a family and it's been really amazing.”
More: Selena Gomez pays tearful tribute to Francia Raisa for life-saving transplant
While it's amusing and sometimes very funny, there's an air of desperation about this sequel...
Mac and Kelly's lives have moved forward a lot since the problems they had with...
Smart and snappy, this comedy is one of the scariest films of the year, using...
When Dr. Michael Burry discovered that the housing market in the US relied upon a...
Count Dracula seems to have really changed his ways, embracing humans and allowing them to...
Following on from the adventures in the Hotel Transylvania, in which Count Dracula (Adam Sandler)...
For a comedy that so desperately wants to be rude and sexy, this movie is...
The cast and crew of upcoming car action movie 'Getaway' demonstrate a few vehicular stunts...
Brent Magna is a former racing driver who discovers that his wife has been kidnapped...
Arthouse filmmaker Harmony Korine (Mister Lonely) comes dangerously close to making a mainstream movie with...
Four beautiful college girls; Brit, Faith, Candy and Cotty; live together in a college dorm...
When a bunch of tourists including American guy Gringo hit a party town in Chile,...
Eye-catching animation and non-stop jokes make this animated monster movie a lot more fun than...