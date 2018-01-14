Hugh Jackman is critically renowned for his take on fan-favourite 'X-Men' character Wolverine. Though he's been a part of Fox's 'X-Universe' for some time, his career when it comes to tackling the role of the Adamantium-clawed mutant seemed to be over with 2017 release 'Logan'. According to Sebastian Stan however, there may still be a future for Jackman as Wolverine yet...

Logan was thought to be Hugh Jackman's last hoorah as Wolverine

Stan has played Bucky Barnes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for some years now. Again, he's a fan-favourite character, and it looks as if he'll finally be fighting on the side of good when 'Avengers: Infinity War' comes to the big screen this April.

In the past, it has seemed as if the Avengers and X-Men worlds wouldn't be able to collide on the big screen, but following a recent deal that saw the rights to the mutant characters coming to Marvel Studios, that could now all change.

Speaking at the Ace Comic-Con panel, Stan teased (via We Got This Covered): "Recently I happened to be sitting next to Hugh Jackman. I didn’t know what other awkward thing I could talk about but to be like, ‘Am I going to see you soon?’ He said a couple of things to me and I’ll just leave it at that. Otherwise, I feel like I’m going to get into trouble with somebody.

"I asked him though because I kept thinking whether or not 'Logan' was supposed to be the last Wolverine thing or whatever and he said to me he’s been thinking about it and it’s been on his mind. So, I don’t know, he may be."

Though he may have said too much and could be in for a right royal telling off from the higher ups at Marvel Studios, Stan has given fans a lot to chew over and think about. If conversations really are happening behind-the-scenes in an attempt to lure Jackman back into the Marvel fold, the future of the MCU could be a truly major event indeed.

More: Chris Evans Says Robert Downey Jr. Is "Irreplaceable" As Iron Man

We'll bring you more news from the Marvel Cinematic Universe as and when we get it.