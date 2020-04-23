Sebastian Stan admits that improvising his scenes in 'Endings, Beginnings' was ''exposing''.
Sebastian Stan admits that improvising in 'Endings, Beginnings' was an ''exposing process'' as an actor.
The 37-year-old actor plays the role of Frank in the romantic drama, which sees his relationship with friend Jack (Jamie Dornan) tested when they meet Daphne (Shailene Woodley).
The flick, which is helmed by Drake Doremus was shot with an improv methodology, which tested Sebastian.
In an interview with Variety, he said of the improvisation: ''It's a very exposing process. There are takes that we probably shot for 20 minutes straight without cutting and we would go all over the place. You go home and wonder if any of it is good.
''But it's kind of nice because it gets you out of your head; it gets you out of your comfort zone. You just show up tomorrow and all you're trying to do and all you're trying to do is be as present as possible and available to any accidents that might happen.''
Sebastian - who has played the role of Bucky Barnes in a number of Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) films - admits that the unique nature of the film placed additional emphasis on his relationship with his co-stars.
He explained: ''It's definitely scary because you're like, 'How interesting of a person am I?' When you (normally) have a scene, you have lines, you have protection. But we had a direction.
''A lot of it comes from the dynamic you build in rehearsal. And being open with each other. Shailene, acting opposite her, it was total vulnerability, total honesty. It's a lot easier when someone opposite you is giving there all.''
Sebastian also praised Drake, who he describes as a ''master'' at putting the improvised material together.
He said of the director: ''One of the things he's such a master at is being able to take all these moments and piece it together into a performance. I have no idea how he edited it all together.''
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
Good news: Steven Soderbergh's well-publicised retirement from directing only lasted about four years. He's back...
Jimmy and Clyde Logan are two down-and-out brothers from West Virginia. Jimmy has been fired...
After the formulaic thrills of The Winter Soldier and Age of Ultron, Marvel's Avengers were...
The Avengers are suffering from an image crisis. As much good that they do and...
In 2003/04 Hope Annabelle Greggory was one of America's sweethearts. She was one of the...
As the world of Marvel super heroes become ever more entwined, Captain America: Civil War...
Just as people began to write off veteran director Ridley Scott after a series of...
In these faux featurettes, the crew of Ares 3 talk us through some of the...
Meryl Streep is having so much fun playing an ageing rocker that the audience only...