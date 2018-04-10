Marvel Studios may be working on bringing a solo Black Widow movie to the big screen with Scarlett Johansson of course in the leading role, but that doesn't mean we've had too much information about what we should expect from the flick! The fan-favourite female character would be only the second (following Brie Larson's 'Captain Marvel' in 2019) woman to lead a Marvel superhero movie, assuming no others will come out before it, and it's a project that's been a long time coming.

Sebastian Stan hopes to bring Bucky Barnes to the solo Black Widow movie

Exactly what plot the film will follow remains to be seen, but whatever the case may be, fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe actor Sebastian Stan - who plays Bucky Barnes aka Winter Soldier - hopes he can be a part of it. That's something that sounds like it could work especially so if Black Widow's earlier years are explored - an origins story of sorts.

Speaking with BadTaste.it, the actor opened up about the planned solo Black Widow movie and how he'd like to hop on board: "They have a very nice history in my opinion. It’s very intricate... The truth is he actually taught her in the comic books. He was a teacher to her. It’s all set during a specific, interesting time. The Cold War. It’s all a very... spy, thrillerish, noirish story... It would be very interesting to explore that on film. I would love if the do that. You know, I hope. Maybe they will."

The former relationship between Bucky and Black Widow is one that has been talked about on a number of occasions within the MCU already, so the solo flick for Natasha Romanoff would provide the perfect opportunity to explore that deeper. Whether or not that's the direction those at Marvel Studios decide to go remains to be seen. We'll be keeping a close eye on this one!

More: Marvel Studios Hoping For 'Black Widow' Movie Release In 2020

We'll bring you more news on the developing Black Widow movie as and when we get it.