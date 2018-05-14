Fox have officially renewed their action series 'Lethal Weapon' for a third season, but have decided to move on without one of its leading stars, Clayne Crawford. With the character of Martin Riggs out of the show, Damon Wayans will continue to co-lead the series as Roger Murtaugh, and it's now been revealed that Seann William Scott will join him.

Seann William Scott has found a new role in 'Lethal Weapon'

Fox entertainment president Michael Thorn said in a statement: "Seann is a fantastic addition to this already amazing cast. 'Lethal Weapon' is packed with action, drama and pure fun and we can’t wait to see Damon and Seann together on screen. Matt Miller, his incredible team and everyone at Warner Bros. have been tremendous partners, and we’re thrilled to bring this show back for another season."

Scott's character will be a new one to the series; someone who partners up with Murtaugh to tackle more chaos and criminal activity. We're not sure how Riggs will be written out of the series just yet, but Warner Bros. have issued a statement as to why they got rid of Crawford.

The studio claim that his contract wasn't renewed because of toxic behaviour on the set of 'Lethal Weapon', for which they say there is plenty of video and audio evidence. Despite disciplinary action being taken by the studio, they allege the pattern continued and some crew members even resigned because of his behaviour.

It's worth noting that Crawford has taken to social media to dispute the claims which broke a couple of weeks back, saying that he reacted angrily on a pair of occasions because he didn't feel he was working within a safe environment.

He added: "I take great pride in treating everyone in life with dignity and kindness. I am very grateful for my job, and I work extremely hard at it."

We'll bring you more news on the third season of 'Lethal Weapon' as and when we get it.