Seann William Scott will play war veteran Wesley Cole in the action series.
Following the dismissal of Clayne Crawford from Fox action series 'Lethal Weapon' after alleged bad behaviour and difficulties with his co-lead Damon Wayans, it was announced that Seann William Scott would be joining Wayans to lead the show from its third season onwards.
Seann William Scott will join season 3 of 'Lethal Weapon'
To this point, not much had been revealed about Scott's character other than they would be working alongside Wayans' Sergeant Murtaugh, but a new report has given us some details about what we should expect from the 'American Pies' actor when he makes his series debut.
Deadline revealed that Scott will play war veteran Wesley Cole; a father who shares a child with an ex played by former 'Psych' star Maggie Lawson. Having "met in an active war zone years earlier", the pair had a "brief romance that resulted in a child."
It's going to be very interesting to see how their relationship and dynamic will play into the narrative of the new season, but what most of Scott's biggest fans will be looking forward to finding out is whether his personality will be one similar to the chaotic characters he has taken on in the past.
What we'll also be keeping our ears sharp for is just how Crawford's character Martin Riggs will be written out of the series. Completely changing the dynamic that has worked so well for two full seasons is a huge risk, but one that Fox has had to take if any of the reports of Crawford's bad behaviour are at all true. Let's hope it all comes together.
More: Clayne Crawford Replaced By Seann William Scott In Fox's 'Lethal Weapon'
We'll bring you more news surrounding the third season of 'Lethal Weapon' as and when we get it.
The 2012 Canadian comedy Goon was one of those surprising little films that snuck up...
Ted (Seann William Scott) is done. Since his wife left him, he has decided that...
A collection of random shorts that focus mainly on idiotic male behaviour, this portmanteau comedy...
If you were hoping for a romantic comedy with a harmless storyline, romance and inoffensive...
Call this a missed opportunity. While there's plenty of scope to have fun with these...
A smart script and vivid characters make this rowdy hockey comedy much more engaging than...
Sid, Manny and Diego are doing a good job so far of surviving the Ice...
When we last saw East Great Falls' Class of '99, they were celebrating the wedding...
The knuckleheads are back with another collection of random acts of idiocy, this time with...
Watch the trailer for Cop Out Veteran detective Jimmy Monroe and his partner Paul Hodges...
A slightly more adventurous story breaks the trequel curse: this film is actually better than...
Role Models, David Wain's third feature as a director and co-writer, may be the first...