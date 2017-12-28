Major Lazer have shared a new track called 'Go Dung'.

The electronic music trio - which includes record producer Diplo and DJs Jillionaire and Walshy Fire - shared their new track on Soundcloud as a free stream and the record sees the trio collaborating with Kes, a band from Trinidad and Tobago.

Writing on Twitter, they said: ''GO DUNG FEAT @KESTHEBANDhttp://majorlazer.fm/GoDung (sic)''

The new single follows their 2017 EP 'Know No Better', which features a number of collaborations with the likes of Sean Paul, Quavo and Camila Cabello.

Prior to collaborating with the former Fifth Harmony singer, Diplo admitted he had had no preconceptions of the Cuban beauty's talent because he wasn't familiar with the 'Work from Home' hitmakers until he'd met Camila.

Despite this, he was blown away by her capabilities.

Of working with the 'Crying in the Club' hitmaker, the producer said: ''We love Camila and she's been working with us for a while, even before she left Fifth Harmony, and I just thought she is dope.

''She came and met me in Miami and I didn't know who she was or what band she was in, I was just told she's into music. I just think she's really talented.''

Meanwhile, Diplo - whose real name is Thomas Pentz - previously responded to criticism of the group after they were accused of cultural appropriation.

The producer insisted that their music reflects his upbringing in an ethnically diverse quarter of Florida.

He previously said: ''Haitians, Latinos, Cubans, white kids, Jewish kids and hood kids were all in the same neighbourhood and the same schools.

''Miami is the most diverse place for human beings I've ever been to.''