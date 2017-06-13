Sean Combs has been named the world's highest paid celebrity this week with $130 million in takings over the last 12 months. He beats last year's higest earner Taylor Swift, who only came in at number 49 this year and a comparatively meagre $44 million.

Sean Combs at the 2017 Met Gala

Diddy landed the top spot on the list of the top 100 of the World's Highest-Paid Celebrities according to Forbes' latest calculations. It's an impressive feat given that he came in at only 22 last year with $62,000,000, so he's more than doubled last year's intake.

The rapper is set to launch sixth (and allegedly last) studio album 'No Way Out 2' in July 2017 - his first release in since his 2015 mixtape 'MMM (Money Making Mitch)'. No doubt his millions were made over the last year from his final tour; a sold-out venture which kicked off for the 20th anniversary of Bad Boy Records last year. Plus, he also has a number of business ventures under his belt such as his Sean John clothing line, and stakes in Revolt TV and Aquahydrate.

Coming in at number 2 on the Forbes list is Beyonce Knowles with $105 M, while 'Harry Potter' author JK Rowling was number 3 with $95 M. Other stars who featured in the top 10 were Drake, The Weeknd, Coldplay, author James Patterson and basketball star LeBron James.

In fact, only two people made the top 10 for the second year in a row - them being radio personality Howard Stern (who has stayed at number 7, with $90 M) and soccer hero Cristiano Ronaldo (who has jumped from joint fourth place to fifth with $93 M).

47-year-old Diddy is planning on retiring from music this year in order to focus more on his acting career. His last feature film appearance was 2014's 'Draft Day', though he did have a cameo in an episode of 'Black-ish' in 2015.