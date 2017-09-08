New York-born music mogul P Diddy has revealed he's fulfilled his ambition of meeting celebrity chef Salt Bae.
A video has surfaced on the internet of the chart-topping rap star meeting the internet sensation, whose real name is Nusret Gokce, and in the clip, Diddy admits to being a fan of Salt Bae, who became a worldwide star for the way in which he flamboyantly sprinkled salt on a steak.
Diddy says: ''I've wanted to meet him for a long time. He's in my Ciroc commercial, he's sprinkling us with that flavour, man.
''The man has finesse, style and he's a genius at what he does, he's one of one, yes.''
Meanwhile, Diddy previously revealed himself to be a huge fan of the popular British TV show 'Downton Abbey'.
The music mogul even admitted to becoming emotional as he watched the period drama series.
Diddy - whose real name is Sean Combs - shared: ''I'm a big fan of 'Downton Abbey'.
''I kind of stumbled on it. I'm interested in history, kings and lords. I watched episode one and got wrapped up in it.''
The rapper also admitted he developed a crush on Lady Sybil, played by actress Jessica Brown Findlay.
He said: ''I found out I had a crush on Lady Sybil.
''I watched it every week to see her pretty eyes and discovered the show was excellent.
''The writing is incredible and each character is such a great actor.''
In fact, Diddy decided to write to the show's bosses when the character was killed off in 2012.
He explained: ''When she died it was devastating to me.
''I was angry and wrote to the creators saying it was uncalled for and stressful.''
