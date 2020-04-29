Diddy has launched a ''family business'' for his kids.

The 50-year-old rapper admitted his ''thinking had to change'' when former partner Kim Porter passed away from pneumonia-related compilations in November 2018 and now he's focusing on the future for their kids Quincy, 28, Christian, 22, and twin girls D'Lila Star and Jessie James, 13.

Diddy - who also has Justin, 27, with Misa Hylton-Brim and Chance, 14, with Sarah Chapman - told Naomi Campbell on her 'No Filter With Naomi' series: ''We're really focused on our plan after this. Taking time to really ask the girls and ask the kids really what they want to do.

''We formed a company called Combs Cartel, which is our family business and a lot of their projects will go underneath that.

''But, we're trying to really just plan and see what we want to take to the next step as a family.

''Because losing Kim and now being a single father-of-six, my thinking had to change.

''I had to really get focused on their futures, 'cause I know how rough it is out there.''

The 'I'll Be Missing You' hitmaker - whose real name is Sean Combs - said his kids are excited about being ''leaders'' and having an impact around the world.

He said: ''They're now ready to step up and be leaders and so it's really about that.

''It's really about what are the goals we're going to set for what we're going to do to come out of this better and stronger.

''And have more of an impact and change the narrative of the black family and the black man and woman globally as being fearless, and being intelligent and also not taking no shorts.

''Getting what we deserve and doing positive things with our power.''