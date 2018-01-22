Another Screen Actors Guild Awards show has come and gone and with it comes some well deserved winners, an outstanding first ever host and a few brilliantly heartwarming moments. Much like the Golden Globes, it was a very much a #MeToo centred event once again.

Kristen Bell at the 2018 SAG Awards

The big winner in the motion picture categories was, of course, 'Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri' which took home Outstanding Performance by a Cast with Frances McDormand landing the Lead Actress prize and Sam Rockwell getting Outstanding Supporting Actor.

Gary Oldman and Allison Janney won awards for 'Darkest Hour' and 'I, Tonya' respectively, while 'Wonder Woman' was the recipient of Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble.

Frances McDormand and Woody Harrelson in 'Three Billboards'

Julia Louis-Dreyfus broke records with her ninth accolade for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series for her role in 'Veep' (which also won Best Ensemble in a Comedy Series), and all from the comfort of her own couch. She's currently receiving treatment for breast cancer, so she decided to take it easy and gave the ceremony a miss.

'I wish I could have been SAG Awards tonight but have to admit it's pretty fun to watch in my PJs', she wrote on Twitter. 'So honored to win. So proud to be a union member. So happy for my Veep bozos for winning ensemble award.'

Oustanding Actor and Actress in a Miniseries went to Alexander Skarsgard and Nicole Kidman for 'Big Little Lies', while 'This Is Us' became the recipient of Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series with Sterling K. Brown also winning the Male Actor in a Drama Series gong.

Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgard in 'Big Little Lies'

William H. Macy won an award for his role in 'Shameless', and 'Game of Thrones' completed the television winners with Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble.

It seems 'Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby Brown wasn't too sore about losing out on the Female Actor in a Drama Series award to 'The Crown' star Claire Foy, as the only reason she was at the show was to dance! Which is why she forewent heels in favour of more comfortable footwear.

'You got to go for Converse. You gotta dance the night away, win or lose!' She told People. 'It's fun to go to the parties. I love to dance that's why I brought these.'

Another female making an impact at the 24th SAG Awards was first ever host Kristen Bell. 'There has never been a host for this awards show', she said in her opening monologue. 'First time. First person. First lady. I honestly never thought I would grow up to be the first lady, but you know what, I kind of like it.'

She then went on to make a veiled dig at the real First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump. 'I think my first initiative as first lady will be cyberbullying because I have yet to see any progress on that problem quite yet', she said.

Meanwhile, Morgan Freeman made sure to point out the gender inequality of his own Lifetime Achievement Award win. 'I wasn't gonna do this, but I'm gonna tell you what's wrong with this statue,' he said. 'It works from the back. From the front, it's gender specific. Maybe I started something.'

Noticeably absent from the event from The Shrine Auditorium in LA were nominees James Franco and Aziz Ansari, who were obviously keeping a low profile in the wake of the sexual assault allegations that have been made against them.