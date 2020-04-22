Scout Willis has enjoyed quarantining with her parents during the coronavirus pandemic.

Former couple Bruce Willis and Demi Moore have been in lockdown with their three daughters - Scout, 28, Rumer, 31, and Talluhah, 26 - amid the ongoing health crisis, and they have made the most of some time together as a family.

She told the 'Dopey' podcast: ''It's been so funny because to me they're just like, my super f**king weird parents, but to everyone else, they're at this different level...

''It's been really funny to have both of my parents in the house where they raised us, which has been really cute.

''They're both such nerdy, adorable, '90s parents in a small town where they chose to have their kids and not be in L.A. It's been pretty cute.

''It's some divine timing too, of getting this much time to hang out with them.''

Bruce - who was married to Demi for 13 years until 2000 - is currently married to Emma Heming Willis, with whom he has daughters Mabel, eight, and Evelyn, five.

Scout explained that her stepmother and half-sisters were unable to make the journey from Los Angeles to Idaho.

She explained: ''My stepmom was supposed to come up here with my little sisters, but my younger sister, who is now about to be [six] years old, at a park, had never gotten the talk about not f***ing with hypodermic needles that she found.

''So she actually tried to poke her shoe with it and poked her foot... My stepmom had to be in L.A. waiting to get the results from taking her to the doctor.

''So my dad came up here and then travel got crazy so my stepmom stayed in L.A. with my little sisters.''

Despite the unusual situation, Bruce and Emma - who ''have always had a great relationship'' with his ex - are said to be fine with the current arrangement.

An insider told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''Bruce and Demi made a decision to quarantine together with their children and have been doing so for over a month.

''The family didn't want to take any risks of outside influences so they've stayed away from socialising with anyone but their family. Bruce isn't with his wife or young children, but that was understood going into this.

''Bruce, Demi and Emma have always had a great relationship and are good friends and none of this is weird to them. It's outside people who are making it more than it is.''