'Gogglebox' star Scarlett Moffatt will host a rival of late nineties dating show ‘Streetmate’ on Channel 4.

The 26-year-old was crowned Queen of the Jungle on this year’s ‘I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here’ and Channel 4 have moved fast to capitalise on her popularity.

‘Streetmate’ was presented by Davina Mccall and first aired in 1998, running for three series on Channel 4. The format would see McCall find one eligible singleton on the street and then help them approach potential love matches.

It was briefly revived in 2007 by ITV2 with Holly Willoughby as host.

Speaking to The Mirror, Scarlett said: “I can’t believe Channel 4 have asked me to present this iconic show. “I remember watching Davina on Streetmate when I was younger and thinking females can present entertainment shows too.

“It’s such a fun show and it’s two of my favourite things to do, chat to randomers and a love story.” Scarlett is also said to be co-presenting a pilot show for a possible new series with comedian Alan Carr.

A TV source added to The Mirror: “This is an amazing gig for Scarlett. She had a lot of offers but this felt like the right fit for her.

"Also getting a gig with Alan Carr who is one of her TV heroes. She is absolutely over the moon.”