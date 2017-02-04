Scarlett Moffatt has reportedly split from her boyfriend Luke Crodden after a year-long romance.

The split comes just over a month after the couple moved from Newcastle to London together, as Scarlett lines up more TV projects following her ‘I’m A Celebrity’ win.

A source told The Sun that after being crowned Queen of the Jungle Scarlett has struggled to make time for Luke, however the pair have ended their romance on friendly terms.

“Scarlett is sad about her break up with Luke but she really hopes they can remain friends,” the source said. “It’s a positive thing that Scarlett’s schedule is so busy at the moment as it will take her mind off the split.

“At the moment she needs to concentrate on her career. After all, she’s got plenty of time to settle down in the future.” Last month Scarlett released a successful fitness DVD documenting her recent weight loss.

She’s also said to have signed a lucrative contract with Channel Four which will see her host a revival of dating show ‘Streetmate’ and film a pilot for a chat show with Alan Carr.

Back in December Scarlett spoke about her relationship with Luke to OK magazine and even revealed they’d discussed baby names. But despite the shock split, a friend of Scarlett said the 26-year-old meant every word when it came to Luke.

"Scarlett was very much in love with Luke and still cares for him deeply,” the friend told The Sun. "She didn't say any of those things lightly, but people have to remember she is still very young."