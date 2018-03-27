As tensions continue to run high around one of Britain’s favourite presenters, Ant Mcpartlin, following his drink driving charge, the continuation of the popular primetime show, Saturday Night Takeaway, he hosts with Declan Donnelly has also been in the balance.

Scarlett Moffatt will be appearing on the final two episodes of Saturday Night Takeaway

With two episodes in the series left, speculation has mounted over how Dec will tackle the show - the first time the pair have presented apart in their almost three-decade long career.

Now it seems Gogglebox favourite, Scarlett Moffatt has confirmed she will be lending a hand.

The cheeky Tyneside telly watcher has broken her silence and confirmed she will be in the last two episodes of the ITV series.

When asked by an Instagram fan about whether she would be heading to Florida with the rest of the Saturday Night Takeaway stars, she replied: "I certainly will be lovely!"

The programme was thrown into chaos after Ant was charged with drink driving, following a car crash on March 18.

As Ant revealed he will be returning to rehab, Dec will be hosting the final two episodes of the ITV show alone.

And Scarlett has confirmed she is still taking part in the show, which will be airing live from the US next month.

ITV bosses are said to have given permission for a pre-recorded segment of the show - focusing on Ant and Dec’s whodunnit - to air.

The news comes after Dec confirmed he is set to become a dad for the first time - with wife Ali Astall, 40, who he married in 2015.

Alongside an adorable snap of the pair on their wedding day, the 42-year-old told his 6.82 million followers: "Just wanted to say thank you for all the lovely messages.

"The news has sneaked out a little earlier than we had hoped but Ali and I are delighted to be expecting our first child. Thanks for all the love, we really appreciate it."