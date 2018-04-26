The actress has played Black Widow in the Marvel franchise since 2010
As one of the most prominent females in the Marvel universe, actress Scarlett Johansson is definitely part normal woman, part avenging crusader. However, it seems her three-year-old daughter, Rose has been unable to make the distinction and thinks her mummy is a ‘full-time superhero’.
Scarlett Johansson at the Avengers: Infinity War premiere
Johansson - who has played superhero Black Widow since 2010 and makes another appearance in the character-laden Avengers: Infinity War - has revealed her little girl thinks she’s Black Widow in real life.
Speaking in an interview on Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show, the 33-year-old actress said: "If you ask her what I do for a living she says, 'Mommy's a superhero'.
"And then one day, not that long ago, I think we were taking a break shooting Infinity War and I was going into the office, I wasn't doing anything film-related, and I was like, 'OK, see you later honey, Mommy has to go to work'.
"And she was like, 'Who are you fighting?’
"She thinks I fight people for a living and if anybody has a regular uniform that they regularly wear to work, mine is a pleather unitard."
The star - who shares Rose with her former husband, French journalist, Romain Dauriac - spoke lovingly about her "girly" daughter.
She said: "She's a very sweet girl. She's very, very, very girly - painfully girly.
"I thought I was girly but she's... she wants to wear the princess dress to bed and to school and it's filthy. New York isn't the best place to have fabric dragging along the floor."
Scarlett - who was previously married to Ryan Reynolds for almost three years - split from Romain in September 2017 after three years of marriage.
Avengers: Infinity War is out now and has been met with largely positive reviews by critics.
