Her response to being cast in upcoming film 'Rub & Tug' has only made things worse.
Scarlett Johansson has responded to social media criticism over her casting as a transgender man in upcoming movie Rub & Tug.
It was announced recently that the 33 year old actress will be playing the role of Dante ‘Tex’ Gill, a massage parlour operator in late-‘70s / early ‘80s Pittsburgh. Born Lois Jean Gill, the entrepreneur lived as a man, adopting male clothing and hairstyles.
Following an initial backlash to that announcement, Johansson’s reps reportedly got in contact with Bustle and are quoted as saying: “Tell them they can be directed to Jeffrey Tambor, Jared Leto, and Felicity Huffman’s reps for comment.”
Scarlett Johansson has been criticised for taking on a transgender role in 'Rub & Tug'
This is in reference to Huffman having been nominated for an Oscar after playing a transgender woman in 2005’s Transamerica. Jared Leto won a best supporting actor Oscar for playing a trans woman in Dallas Buyers Club, and Jeffrey Tambor won two Emmys for his role as a transgender woman in the acclaimed series ‘Transparent’.
More: Scarlett Johansson rumoured to receive $10 million for ‘Ghost In The Shell’ role despite whitewashing claims
Johansson’s response has not gone down at all well with onlookers on social media, who have accused her and Rub & Tug’s makers of ‘ciswashing’ the role and arguing that they should have cast an actual transgender actor for the part.
“You’re making a movie about a fat, trans man who was a crime boss and Scarlett Johansson is the first name that comes to mind? Really?” one objector wrote on Twitter, while another said: “Scarlett Johansson is playing a trans man in her next movie because her ultimate career goal is to take an acting job from a member of each and every marginalized group.”
The Black Widow star from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, at one time the highest-earning female actor in the world, is getting back together with director Rupert Sanders for Rub & Tug, after having previously worked with him on the live-action re-make of Ghost In The Shell. Ironically, that film also attracted similar criticisms of ‘whitewashing’, as Johansson's character was Japanese in the original manga series.
More: Scarlett Johansson denies “auditioning” to become Tom Cruise’s girlfriend
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
Imagine a world without dogs. It hardly bears thinking about, but in this dystopian look...
This sci-fi thriller is so visually stunning that it deserves to be mentioned in the...
The Major is the leader of a specialist armed forces unit called Section 9; the...
After the formulaic thrills of The Winter Soldier and Age of Ultron, Marvel's Avengers were...
The Avengers are suffering from an image crisis. As much good that they do and...
Using remarkably photorealistic animation, this remake of the 1967 Disney classic is warm and enjoyable,...
An intelligent ode to a time when Hollywood made wildly inventive movies without pressure from...
Ever since his wonderful appearance in Wes Anderson's The Grand Budapest Hotel, we've been waiting...
As the world of Marvel super heroes become ever more entwined, Captain America: Civil War...