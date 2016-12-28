Johansson has topped Forbes' annual list.
Scarlett Johansson has been named the top grossing actor of 2016 by Forbes.
The actress topped the list after taking $1.2 billion at the global box office thanks to her roles in movies such as Captain America: Civil War and ensemble comedy Hail, Caesar!.
Scarlett Johansson is 2016’s top grossing actor
Johansson plays the Black Widow in the Marvel film franchise, including in this year’s effort, Captain America: Civil War, which grossed over $1.15 billion worldwide.
Johansson’s box office takings were enough to put her ahead of Marvel co-stars Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr who tied for second place with $1.15 billion. All three actors stared in Civil War, which is the year’s highest grossing movie worldwide.
The top ten was dominated by actors who starred in comic book movies from both Marvel and DC studios. Margot Robbie, who appeared in Suicide Squad as Harley Quinn, was at four.
At five was Batman v Superman’s Lois Lane, Amy Adams, who was just ahead of Batman himself Ben Affleck, who came in at six, while Superman Henry Cavill was at seven.
At eight was Ryan Reynolds, the star of R-rated superhero smash hit Deadpool, which grossed $783 million worldwide. British actress Felicity Jones came in at nine, thanks to her role in Star Wars saga Rogue One and the top ten was rounded off by Will Smith, who had a main role in Suicide Squad.
