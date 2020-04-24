Scarlett Johansson says she has ''made a career out of being second choice'' and is ''rejected constantly'' in her professional life.
Scarlett Johansson has ''made a career out of being second choice''.
The 'Avengers: Endgame' star admits she has been ''rejected constantly'' throughout her life when it comes to her work but she ''appreciates'' it more when she gets a role she had previously missed out on.
Speaking to the new issue of Parade magazine, she said: ''Since a very young age, I've been rejected constantly ... the best call you can receive is after you are rejected for something and then you get it. You appreciate it more. I've basically made a career out of being second choice.''
Scarlett had previously come under fire for accepting the role of a transgender man in the movie 'Rub & Tug' and whilst she did pull out of the role, she feels she should be ''allowed to play any person''.
She said: ''You know, as an actor, I should be allowed to play any person, or any tree, or any animal because that is my job and the requirements of my job. I feel like it's a trend in my business and it needs to happen for various social reasons, yet there are times it does get uncomfortable when it affects the art because I feel art should be free of restrictions. I think society would be more connected if we just allowed others to have their own feelings and not expect everyone to feel the way we do.''
When she announced she would not be taking the part after all, she admitted she was ''thankful'' for the casting debate.
She said: ''I've learned a lot from the community since making my first statement. While I would have loved the opportunity to bring Dante's story and transition to life, I understand why many feel he should be portrayed by a transgender person. I am thankful that this casting debate... has sparked a larger conversation about diversity and representation in film.''
