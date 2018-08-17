Scarlett Johansson’s continued participation in the Marvel universe has once again reclaimed her title as the highest paid actress in the world, according to the annual Forbes list.

39 year old Johansson, who plays Black Widow in the Avengers films and who reprised that role in this year’s Avengers: Infinity War blockbuster, earned $40.5 million in the last 12 months.

Angelina Jolie ranks second in the list, largely because of her role in the sequel to Maleficent, with an income of $28 million. Jennifer Aniston is third with $19.5 million, Jennifer Lawrence fourth with $18 million, and Reese Witherspoon fifth with $16.5 million.

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot is the only new name on this year’s list, in tenth place with $10 million. Emma Stone, who topped the 2017 list after her role in La La Land that saw her win the Best Actress Oscar, has this year dropped out of the top ten completely.

The 2018 Forbes list is the first to be published since last year’s much-publicised highlighting of the gender pay gap in Hollywood, that saw many studios pledge to narrow the gap.

The combined earnings of the top ten female actors this year is $186 million, a figure up 8% on last year. However, it’s 9% down on the 2016 total, when Jennifer Lawrence topped the rankings with $46 million, a figure that is itself higher than Johansson’s earnings for 2018 and way higher than Stone’s $26 million for 2017.

The world therefore eagerly awaits Forbes’ list of the highest earning male actors in the film industry, something that’s usually published a week or so later than the women’s list.

Last year, Mark Wahlberg came top of the men’s list with earnings of $68 million thanks to his Transformers role. The top ten combined from that list earned over three times more than their female counterparts ($488.5 million to $172.5 million).

