A former Scientology member claimed to Megyn Kelly that Johansson was one of several actresses to effectively try out to be Cruise's girlfriend.
Scarlett Johansson has vigorously denied a new claim from a former Scientologist that she once ‘auditioned’ to date Tom Cruise after his split from Nicole Kidman.
Brendan Tighe, a former members of the often-controversial Scientology religion, was speaking on NBC’s ‘Megyn Kelly Today’ and said that while he was a member of Cruise’s security unit he came across evidence that a string of actresses who had effectively auditioned to be in a relationship with the Mission: Impossible star after he divorced Kidman in 2001.
Tighe explained that he only saw this evidence because it was accidentally sent to his printer, but that the Lost In Translation actress’s name was the only one he actually recognised.
Scarlett Johansson has denied 'auditioning' to be Tom Cruise's girlfriend
“The very idea of any person auditioning to be in a relationship is so demeaning. I refuse for anyone to spread the idea that I lack the integrity to choose my own relationships. Only a man, aka Brendan Tighe, would come up with a crazy story like that,” Johansson told The Hollywood Reporter later the same day.
More: Scarlett Johansson blasts James Franco in impassioned Women’s March speech
Karin Pouw, from the Church of Scientology International, also denied Tighe’s claims, telling Megyn Kelly’s show: “Brendan Tighe was a Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization security guard/night watchman from 2002 to 2009. The 'access' he boasts of having was largely limited to viewing security cameras from a guard booth. He was removed from that position for dereliction of duty.”
Those of you with long memories will recall that this isn’t the first time that rumours of a sinister ‘auditioning process’ for romance with Cruise have surfaced.
A Vanity Fair feature from 2012 claimed that female members of the Church of Scientology underwent an audition process to see if they were a suitable match for Cruise. Actress Nazanin Boniadi was reportedly selected, and was in a short-lived relationship with Cruise from November 2004 to January 2005.
More: Scarlett Johansson’s daughter thinks she’s a real life superhero
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
Imagine a world without dogs. It hardly bears thinking about, but in this dystopian look...
This sci-fi thriller is so visually stunning that it deserves to be mentioned in the...
The Major is the leader of a specialist armed forces unit called Section 9; the...
After the formulaic thrills of The Winter Soldier and Age of Ultron, Marvel's Avengers were...
The Avengers are suffering from an image crisis. As much good that they do and...
Using remarkably photorealistic animation, this remake of the 1967 Disney classic is warm and enjoyable,...
An intelligent ode to a time when Hollywood made wildly inventive movies without pressure from...
Ever since his wonderful appearance in Wes Anderson's The Grand Budapest Hotel, we've been waiting...
As the world of Marvel super heroes become ever more entwined, Captain America: Civil War...