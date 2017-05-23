Months after filing for divorce from her husband of two years, Scarlett Johansson seems to be happily moving on as she has been seen getting rather intimate with comedian Colin Jost. Nothing is confirmed as of yet, though their relationship is not apparently serious.

Scarlett Johansson at 'Ghost in the Shell' premiere

The 'Ghost in the Shell' star appeared as a host for the fifth time on 'Saturday Night Live' in March, and it was at an afterparty at 30 Rockefeller Plaza that she allegedly connected with 'Weekend Update' co-anchor Colin Jost, with whom she was seen smooching and chatting to.

'Scarlett and Colin were making out at the bar at the 'SNL' season finale party at 30 Rock', a source told Page Six. 'They would make out a bit, then go back to talking. They were at the bar in front of everyone... they made out at least twice... Then they went back to talking and hanging with other people.'

An additional source agreed that they were 'flirting and canoodling in full view of everyone' and concluded that they 'seemed to really hit it off'.

We're hoping that it's all true; 32-year-old Scarlett could really benefit from a new romance as she separated from her French businessman husband Romain Dauriac last summer. It was in March that she underwent official divorce proceedings, which can't have been an easy venture especially with a child involved: their 2-year-old daughter Rose Dorothy Dauriac.

Perhaps Scarlett will take a different approach to dating now following two marriages. Indeed, she told Playboy earlier this year that she thought the marriage and monogamy was exremely hard. 'I think the idea of marriage is very romantic; it's a beautiful idea', she said. 'And the practice of it can be a very beautiful thing. I don't think it's natural to be a monogamous person. I might be skewered for that, but I think it's work. It's a lot of work.'