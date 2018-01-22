Fierce feminist and big-time supporter of the recent Time's Up movement Scarlett Johansson publicly slammed James Franco during a speech she made at the Women's March in Los Angeles over the weekend for his alleged involvement in a number of sexual assault cases.

The actress has always been outspoken on women's rights and Saturday's (January 20th 2018) March was no different. Without mentioning his name, she made a barely veiled dig at 'The Disaster Artist' star for his 'abuse of power'.

'In light of the recent revelations regarding abuse of power, and sexual harassment, and the question of consent versus coercion, I find myself pensive, taking time, and digging deep to understand where we are, and how we got here. My mind baffles', she told the crowd. 'How could a person publicly stand by an organization that helps to provide support for victims of sexual assault, while privately preying on people who have no power? I want my pin back, by the way.'

People Magazine have revealed that a representative for the star has confirmed that she was indeed referring to James Franco, and the fact that he was called out repeatedly by his alleged victims for sporting a Time's Up pin at the Golden Globes.

However, there are those who are criticising Scarlett and branding her a hypocrite for her past support of Woody Allen, even after his daughter Dylan Farrow accused him of sexual assault in 2014.

'It's not like this is somebody that's been prosecuted and found guilty of something', Scarlett told The Guardian at the time. 'I don't know anything about it. It would be ridiculous for me to make any kind of assumption one way or the other. I think it's irresponsible to take a bunch of actors that will have a Google alert on and to suddenly throw their name into a situation that none of us could possibly knowingly comment on. That just feels irresponsible to me.'