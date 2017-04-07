Scarlett Johansson has been extremely outspoken about her political affiliations since Donald Trump managed to get in the running for President. Now she's taken aim at his eldest daughter Ivanka Trump for not being enough of a vocal advocate for women of the country.

Scarlett Johansson at the Academy Awards

In an interview with Arianna Huffington at Tina Brown's Women in the World Summit in New York City yesterday (April 6th 2017), she opened up about her feelings on Ivanka just three weeks after she portrayed her on 'Saturday Night Live' with a parody perfume commercial called 'Complicit'.

'If you take a job as a public advocate then you must advocate publicly', Scarlett said. 'Yesterday she said something which I found particularly disappointing which is that she felt that the biggest influence that she would have or change that she would make would be behind closed doors. Nobody would actually know that she had made this change. I thought to myself, 'Well, that's empowering!' I mean, how old-fashioned?'

The 'Ghost in the Shell' actress was most likely referring to Ivanka's interview with Gayle King of CBS, where she said: 'I think most of the impact I have, over time most people will not actually know about.'

'This idea that behind a great man is a great woman', Scarlett continued. 'What about being in front of that person, or next to them or standing on your own?'

She adds that she thinks women in powerful positions get worried that they're going to be seen as 'bitchy' if they speak out on issues they feel strongly about. 'A powerful woman often gets concerned with this idea that they're gonna be seen in this inforgiving light. Screw that!' She says. 'It's so old-fashioned and it's so uninspired and actually I think really cowardly. I was just so disappointed by that interview she gave yesterday.'

She does, however, agree that it can't be that easy to be the daughter of the President of the United States, Donald Trump especially. 'I can't imagine how complicated it must be to see your parent in the position that he's in and know deep down, and not so deep down, that it's a position that he never actually really wanted', she mused. 'But she has an opportunity to really make a big impact just by being vocal.'

More: Scarlett Johansson wants to go into politics one day

Scarlett concludes that the situation 'baffles' her, especially when she reflects on her various encounters with Ivanka over the years, whom she thought was 'very well spoken', 'intellligent' and 'engaging'.

The actress recently hit headlines over a suggestion that she was considering entering politics at a later point in her life, perhaps when her daughter was a little older and her film schedule not so hectic.