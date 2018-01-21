Following the news that Scarlett Johansson would finally be getting her own 'Black Widow' solo movie within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans turned their attentions to what exactly will be going on in the film, and when it may hit the big screen. Whilst we don't know the ins and outs of the plot, we did find out that Jac Schaeffer ('Blacklist', 'Olaf's Frozen Adventure') would be responsible for putting together the project's screenplay.

Scarlett Johansson will take on the titular role in 'Black Widow'

Johansson was first introduced to MCU fans during the second 'Iron Man' film, and she has since become an integral and important part of the 'Avengers' team that have come together in a number of different releases. The calls for her to get her own movie have followed her pretty much since the day she hit the big screen, and although the project is still in its earliest stages and could be cancelled at any moment, it's comforting to know that those working at Marvel Studios now finally have put their faith in a solo 'Black Widow' film succeeding.

Reports this week (via the Daily Mail) now suggest that bosses are eyeing up a 2020 release for the film. That would mean that filming and full production would have to kick off some time in 2019, leaving around a year to a year and a half from this point for all of the plans to be put in place, and a script to be completed.

If true, 'Black Widow' would fill one of the slots of the three films Marvel Studios have planned to release in 2020. It would join James Gunn's third entry into the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' universe and one other currently unannounced project. It's fair to say that the next few years are going to be very interesting for the future of the MCU.

With so much set to change following the events of this year's major release, 'Avengers: Infinity War', it's very possible that the MCU we're dealing with this time next year will be one completely unique to the MCU we see today. If that's the case, anything is possible. We can't wait to see how it all turns out.

More: Why The World Is Ready For A 'Black Widow' Movie

We'll bring you more news surrounding the upcoming 'Black Widow' film as and when we get it.