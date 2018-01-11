Now that it's been proven that female superheroes do make for successful standalone blockbusters, Marvel are thought to be moving forward with their 'Black Widow' solo movie. There's a screenwriter in place, and Scarlett Johansson has been involved in some very early talks about the story.

Scarlett Johansson at the AMNH Museum Gala

It's apparently not been given the green light just yet, but we know that it's a film fans have been waiting for since Black Widow made her first appearance in 2010's 'Iron Man 2'. Tipped to write the screenplay is Jac Schaeffer.

Schaeffer's only previous writing credits are the 2009 indie comedy 'TiMER', a short movie called 'Mr. Stache' and 'Olaf's Frozen Adventure'. His most recent work, however, is on the forthcoming Chris Addison-directed comedy 'Nasty Women'; a re-boot of 1988's 'Dirty Rotten Scoundrels' starring Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson.

Of the Avengers, only three out of six have actually landed their own standalone movie series; them being Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man, Chris Hemsworth's Thor and Chris Evans' Captain America. Though of course, the Hulk has had his own movies with different actors in the past, but never with Mark Ruffalo.

A Black Widow film will no doubt be thoroughly welcomed by fans, especially given the current political and social climate. DC Comics have already had success with Patty Jenkins' 'Wonder Woman' starring Gal Gadot, and with the character of Harley Quinn, played by Margot Robbie, in 'Suicide Squad', so there's no reason why it won't give Marvel a boost too.

If it does get the go-ahead, it will mark the first female-led Marvel film since 2005's Elektra starring Jennifer Garner. It's also an opportunity made for Scarlett Johansson, who has been the lead actor in three action-packed sci-fi flicks in the last five years: 2013's 'Under The Skin', 2014's 'Lucy' and last year's 'Ghost in the Shell'.

She's already starred as Black Widow, aka Natasha Romanoff, in five Marvel movies, and will make another two appearances in 'Avengers: Infinity War' and a currently untitled Avengers flick coming next year.