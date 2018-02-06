After just over three years together, Sarah Silverman has revealed that she and Michael Sheen have broken up after it became apparently too difficult to navigate their long-distance relationship. There doesn't appear to be any hard feelings though, and the pair are likely to stay good friends.

Sarah Silverman at the Grammy Awards

The 47-year-old comedian unveiled the news on Twitter, joking about how they had 'consciously uncoupled' over the Christmas holidays - referencing when Gwyneth Paltrow used the phrase to talk about her separation from Coldplay's Chris Martin in 2014.

'The great Michael Sheen and I consciously uncoupled over Christmas', Sarah wrote on Twitter. 'I mean, not "over Christmas" - like that wasn't the fight that ended it. No fight. We just live in different countries and it got hard. Felt we should just tell y'all so you stop asking, "How's Michael/How's Sarah?"'

Sarah first acknowledged that she was in a relationship with the 49-year-old Welsh actor at the Emmy Awards in 2014. She had previously dated fellow 'Saturday Night Live' writer Dave Attell and Jimmy Kimmel between 2002 and 2009. Meanwhile, Michael's previous partners include Kate Beckinsale, ballet dancer Lorraine Stewart and Rachel McAdams.

As tactful as Sarah tried to be with her break-up announcement Tweet, she soon realised that she had in fact managed to post it on Michael's birthday yesterday (February 5th 2018). Needless to say, it appears he pointed that out to her when he saw it.

'Can you believe it?? He said I wasn't THOUGHTFUL. Jerk... Anyway, Happy Birthday, Michael', she wrote, adding: 'The joke here is I just realized I posted our breakup Tweet on his actual birthday and I can't believe what a d**k I am.'

More: Sarah Silverman's act of kindness towards internet troll

This is coming from the woman who won awards for her parody break-up song 'I'm F**king Matt Damon' when she was dating Jimmy Kimmel so it only seems wholly appropriate.