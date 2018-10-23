Thousands of woman across the globe have come out to reveal their #MeToo movement stories and a number of men have been shamed for their disrespectful and predatory acts towards women. Among these was comedian Louis C.K. when five women spoke out against him and revealed he had masturbated in front of them without their consent.

Sarah Silverman has been criticised for her comments about shamed comedian, Louis C.K.

One of these women was comedian and writer, Rebecca Corry who appeared alongside C.K. in a TV pilot in 2005 when he attempted to masturbate in front of her. She said no and told producers.

Corry has since hit out at fellow comedian Sarah Silverman who said she had given C.K. permission to masturbate in front of her and it was "amazing".

Silverman shocked listeners and viewers on The Howard Stern show on Monday (22 OCt) by explaining her experience with C.K.

She said: "I don’t know if I’m going to regret saying this. I’ve known Louis forever, I’m not making excuses for him, so please don’t take this that way. We are peers. We are equals. When we were kids, and he asked if he could masturbate in front of me, sometimes I’d go, 'F— yeah I want to see that!'

"It’s not analogous to the other women that are talking about what he did to them. He could offer me nothing.

"We were only just friends. So sometimes, yeah, I wanted to see it, it was amazing.

"Sometimes I would say, 'F***ing no, gross,' and we got pizza."

She went on to say that she believed he felt remorse and that while she does not think 'everyone should embrace' him again, she wants him back on the stage to talk about the scandal.

However, Corry has criticised Silverman for her remarks.

Corry tweeted: "To be clear, CK had 'nothing to offer me' as I too was his equal on the set the day he decided to sexually harass me.

"He took away a day I worked years for and still has no remorse. He’s a predator who victimized women for decades and lied about it."

Silverman responded: "Rebecca I’m sorry. Ugh this is why I don’t like weighing in. I can’t seem to do press 4 my show w/out being asked about it.

"But you’re right- you were equals and he f***** with you and it’s not ok. I’m sorry, friend. You are so talented and so kind."