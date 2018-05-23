It's been three years since Sarah Paulson started dating Holland Taylor, and yet people are still criticising them for the unusual circumstances of their relationship. Needless to say, they both remain extremely unfazed by the media's continued interest in their private life.

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor at the Vanity Fair Oscar party

The 43-year-old 'American Horror Story' star raised eyebrows when it came out in 2015 that she was dating a fellow actress who was 32 years her senior. Even though Paulson revealed that she thought Taylor was 'probably the most exquisitely beautiful woman [she'd] ever seen', that just wasn't enough for some people who couldn't get their heads around their mutual attraction.

'If anyone wants to spend any time thinking I'm strange for loving the most spectacular person on the planet, then that's their problem', Paulson told Modern Luxury in a recent interview. 'I'm doing just fine.'

The age difference shouldn't come as too much of a surprise given Paulson's history; she has previously dated 61-year-old Cherry Jones and 52-year-old Tracy Letts. Her perception of beauty has never been one to centre around youth.

'The more I can look in the mirror and not recognize myself, the more excited I am', she revealed. 'We're constantly faced with all these idea of beauty - things that Hollywood puts out there for us to gobble up. It's very powerful when I look in the mirror and the first thing I'm thinking isn't, `Are you pretty? Are you going to appeal to someone?' I can work much more freely when I don't have to concern myself with my looks.'

Plus, the idea of getting older is something she is equally happy to shrug off. 'Every once in a while I'll go, `Wow. [43.] That's seven years shy of 50.' That's the big 5-0', she adds. 'But then I go, `Stop running seven years down the road. You have no idea what your life will look like and where you'll be.' And that's just what makes life so sweet.'