'American Horror Story' is without a doubt one of the most popular shows Ryan Murphy has ever put together. Though there are obviously some seasons more loved than others, it's a series that manages to bring in millions of viewers each and every year, delivering a unique story and roster of characters, despite using much of the same cast.

Sarah Paulson would love to bring Cordelia Foxx back to the small screen

Sarah Paulson is one of the most recognisable members of the 'AHS' cast, playing a whole bunch of different people throughout the show's seven seasons to-date. Set to be one of the leads in the upcoming eighth season, she's one of the people most in the know about what will happen in the show's future. Even she doesn't know what's in store for her characters of the past, however.

Speaking about her 'Coven' character, Cordelia Foxx, Paulson told ET Online: "I would like to visit Cordelia again, because she didn't really come into her own until the last few episodes, and I would love to see what would happen to someone who was basically so pure and decent and kind when she became the most powerful of them all, and what would that do, and would she be corrupted. You know, she is her mother's daughter, and her mother was a corruptible creature. So, I'm sort of interested to see, that would be interesting to me."

Whether or not Paulson will get the opportunity to do exactly that remains to be seen. The idea of a 'Murder House' meets 'Coven' crossover season has been floated by Murphy, who seemed very intent on making it happen, but Paulson also admitted that she wasn't sure if it was something still on the cards.

If it does come to pass, we think viewers will be happy to see the continuation of one of the most popular stories the franchise has ever spawned. If not, then we imagine Murphy and his team have some more brilliant ideas lined up for Paulson and the rest of the series regulars anyhow.

More: Ryan Murphy Says Season 9 Will Likely Be The 'American Horror Story' Crossover Season

'American Horror Story' is expected to return to FX in the US and FOX in the UK later this year.