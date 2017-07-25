An exciting new cast addition has been announced for filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan's forthcoming thriller sequel 'Glass' this week. It seems Sarah Paulson will be teaming alongside James McAvoy for the eagerly anticipated psychological horror, which is set to hit movie theatres in 2019.

Sarah Paulson at the FX Network All Star Upfront

The star of 'American Horror Story' and 'The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story' will be joining the likes of James McAvoy, Anya Taylor-Joy, Bruce Willis and Samuel L. Jackson for 'Glass'; the second sequel to his 2000 film 'Unbreakable' which was secretly followed up by 2016's 'Split'.

'Incredibly fortunate to round out our iconic cast of actors on #Glass... [Sarah Paulson] will be joining us. #powerhouse', director M. Night Shyamalan wrote on Twitter yesterday (July 24th 2017).

This gripping trilogy has been 19 years in the making, with Shyamalan beginning development on it shortly after the release of 1999 blockbuster 'The Sixth Sense'. While the first film follows David Dunn (Bruce Willis), a security guard who is made to believe he is a superhero by a mysterious comic book art dealer named Elijah Price aka Mr. Glass who turns out to be a terrorist and his ultimate nemesis, 'Split' explores the various personalities of a man with dissociative identity disorder who kidnaps young girls.

While Bruce Willis made a very brief appearance at the end of 'Split' to confirm that it was indeed a sequel to 'Unbreakable', 'Glass' will mark the first film to unite all the characters from both films together.

Sarah Paulson has recently completed work on 'Ocean's Eight', and is currently working on Steven Spielberg's political biopic 'The Papers'. She is also set to appear in murder mystery thriller called 'Lost Girls' based on the book by Robert Kolker.

'Glass' is set to arrive in theatres on January 18th 2019.