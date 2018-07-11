Controversial and often-derided politician Sarah Palin has admitted that she was “duped” by Sacha Baron Cohen into giving an interview for the British comedian’s upcoming series.

Taking to Facebook, the 54 year old former Republican vice-presidential candidate described Cohen as “evil” and “exploitative” after he posed as a “disabled US veteran” with a “fake wheelchair” in order to secure an interview with her.

“I join a long list of American public personalities who have fallen victim to the evil, exploitive, sick 'humour' of the British 'comedian' Sacha Baron Cohen, enabled and sponsored by CBS/Showtime,” she wrote on Tuesday (July 10th).

The sit-down came about when Showtime – the network producing Cohen’s upcoming series ‘Who Is America?’ – asked Palin and her daughter to contribute to what they called a historical documentary.

Sacha Baron Cohen is at it again

Describing Cohen’s brand of comedy as “full of Hollywoodism’s disrespect” and ”sarcasm”, Palin said she “finally had enough and literally, physically removed my mic and walked out, much to Cohen’s chagrin. The disrespect of our US military and middle-class Americans via Cohen’s foreign commentaries under the guise of interview questions was perverse.”

Former Governor of Alaska Palin then asked Showtime to air the footage anyway, then throwing down a challenge to Cohen and the network by asking them to offer the proceeds of ‘Who Is America’ to veterans charities and organisations.

“Mock politicians and innocent public personalities all you want, if that lets you sleep at night, but HOW DARE YOU mock those who have fought and served our country,” she chided. ”Truly sick.”

Sacha Baron Cohen made his name on pulling hoaxes on serious interviewees with comedy creations such as Ali G, Borat and Bruno, all of whom inspired big-screen movies in their own right.

His new seven-part series, ‘Who Is America?’ is due to be broadcast on Showtime – and on Channel 4 in the United Kingdom – on Monday July 16th at 10pm.

