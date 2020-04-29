Sarah Michelle Gellar has died her hair pink to ''embarrass'' her kids.

The 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' star has ditched her signature blonde locks for a vivid pink shade, and as she debuted the new look on Instagram, she joked the reason for the change was because she wanted to find a ''new and creative way'' to make her children cringe.

In a video, Sarah Michelle - who has Charlotte, 10, and Rocky, seven, with husband Freddie Prinze Jr. - said: ''Well because we're still in quarantine, I had to think of a new and creative way to embarrass my children. Quaran-colour!''

And alongside the clip, she wrote: ''#quarancolor #roseallday (or until it fades out) (sic)''

Although she likes to embarrass her brood, the 43-year-old actress recently hailed her kids as the most influential people in her life.

She said: ''My kids are the most influential people in my life. I love to see the world through their eyes, and [hear] the questions they ask.''

The 'Cruel Intentions' actress - who has been married to Freddie since 2002 - revealed she takes inspiration from a variety of people on a daily basis.

In fact, Sarah has made a conscious effort to learn as much as she possibly can from the people she meets in her day-to-day life.

Speaking to Us Weekly, the Hollywood actress explained: ''I try really hard to get inspired by everyone around me. Whether it's a business associate, another mom, my daughter - I think there's so much to learn when you support other women.''

Sarah Michelle also admitted she has ''high expectations'' of her children, and can be a ''strict'' parent - especially when it comes to dinner time.

She explained: ''Some people say our expectations are a little higher than most, but I think [our children] know what the rules are. We have [family dinner] as many nights as we can. We have no phones at the table. We sit, we all have dinner together.''