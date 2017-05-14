Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest StumbleUpon
Pictures

Sarah Lancashire Pictures

The Television BAFTA Awards - London United Kingdom - Sunday 14th May 2017

Sarah Lancashire

'Dad's Army' filming - Bridlington United Kingdom - Sunday 16th November 2014

Sarah Lancashire, Emily Atack and Alison Steadman
Emily Atack, Sarah Lancashire and Alison Steadman
Emily Atack and Sarah Lancashire
Sarah Lancashire

Sarah Lancashire Shopping In Manchester - Manchester United Kingdom - Thursday 20th March 2014

Sarah Lancashire
Sarah Lancashire
Sarah Lancashire
Sarah Lancashire
Sarah Lancashire
Sarah Lancashire
Sarah Lancashire

The Arqiva British Academy Television Awards (BAFTA's) 2013 - London United Kingdom - Sunday 12th May 2013

Euros Lyn, Nicola Walker, Anne Reid, Derek Jacobi, Sarah Lancashire, Karen Lewis, Nicola Shindler, Tony Gardner and Sally Wainwright
Sarah Lancashire
Euros Lyn, Nicola Walker, Anne Reid, Derek Jacobi, Sarah Lancashire, Karen Lewis, Nicola Shindler, Tony Gardner and Sally Wainwright
Damian Lewis, Euros Lyn, Nicola Walker, Anne Reid, Derek Jacobi, Sarah Lancashire, Karen Lewis, Nicola Shindler, Tony Gardner, Sally Wainwright and David Harewood

BAFTA A Life In Pictures - London United Kingdom - Monday 21st January 2013

Betty Blue Eyes at The Novello Theatre - Photocall - London, England - Monday 4th April 2011

British Academy Television Craft Awards held at the London Hilton. - London, England - Sunday 23rd May 2010

Sarah Lancashire

